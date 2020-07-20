All apartments in Columbus
1514 Myrtle Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1514 Myrtle Ave

1514 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Myrtle Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
accessible
1514 Myrtle Ave. OPEN HOUSE Friday 2/22 5-6pm& Sat 2/23/19 3-3:45PM

Rent is $900.00 per month. There is also a technology fee of $15.00 per month. We require first month's rent and a one month rent lock to move in. You must also have a gross monthly income (before tax) of 3 times the rent.

Online Rental Application: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/capraterealty/tenantApplication.action

Application Details:
Application Fee is $45.00 per adult.
About 50% of our home placements have pre-applied. It takes 2-5 days for an approval because we require one job referral and one former landlord referral. Sometimes employers and landlords take a few days to get back to us, so applying beforehand is the smart move!
Each person 18 or over intending to live in the home must apply separately.
CAP RATE REALTY does not discriminate based on ancestry, race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin or military status.
Property Viewing Details:
We do showings the following ways:
Open houses. We have open houses on non rently homes.
Private showings. We will do private showings with applicants. You need to apply first, so we have your driver's license, etc. We don't send our employees into vacant houses with strangers.
The employees holding the open houses are not the decision makers on applications.

Rental Criteria:
We have a minimum credit score requirement of 575. If your credit is under 575 you will have to pay Last Month's Rent in addition to First Month's Rent & Rent Lock to move in.
We do not accept applicants with evictions, outstanding landlord debt, or utility company debt.
We do not accept applicants with sexually motivated crimes, arson charges, or drug distribution / trafficking charges.
We do have a liberal crime policy with the previous exceptions.
We accept the best application for each house.
We take credit, criminal, eviction, landlord references, personal references, and job recommendations into account on decisions.
We do not hold houses if you are approved. Your lease and rent lock must be in within 72 hours of approval. Once your lease and rent lock are in, your move in date must be within 14 days.
Go to www dot capraterentals dot com and go to the "For Rent" tab to see all of our rentals.
Tech fee = monthly fee to offset the costs of all the software that allows us to communicate with you online and gives you numerous ways to pay rent.
Rent lock-a one month fee that locks your rent rate in for 12 months, and your rent canï¿½??t be raised more than 10% in the second year, as long as you abide by the terms of the lease. It is non-refundable. You pay either the rent lock, or a deposit.

If you're looking on Craigslist and this property is listed with lowered rent, it is most likely a scam and that lister has copied & pasted our ad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Myrtle Ave have any available units?
1514 Myrtle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Myrtle Ave have?
Some of 1514 Myrtle Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Myrtle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Myrtle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Myrtle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 Myrtle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1514 Myrtle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Myrtle Ave offers parking.
Does 1514 Myrtle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Myrtle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Myrtle Ave have a pool?
No, 1514 Myrtle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Myrtle Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1514 Myrtle Ave has accessible units.
Does 1514 Myrtle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Myrtle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
