Amenities

Rent this lovely 1 bedroom/1 bath corner unit on the 5th floor of the Historical Hartman building! Spectacular natural lighting throughout from the large windows. Unit has a large walk-in closet, 1 covered parking space in the lot, and additional storage space. Washer & dryer provided. Tenant pays electric only. Rent covers parking, water, and trash. Pets are negotiable with added pet deposit and pet rent. Stainless steel appliances.