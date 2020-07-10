All apartments in Columbus
1496 Ashland Ave
1496 Ashland Ave

1496 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1496 Ashland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/10/20 Available for a July 10 lease start date. Fantastic two bedroom first floor flat located steps from some of the best bars, shopping and restaurants in Columbus. Only a couple blocks from The Grandview Ave Entertainment corridor. This apartment features an updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances, refinished hardwood floors, an updated full bath and a basement with washer/dryer hook up and private locked storage. Tenants pay all utilities. 10 or 22 month lease required and deposit is the same as the rent. This is a no pets, no smoking building with no exceptions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1496 Ashland Ave have any available units?
1496 Ashland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1496 Ashland Ave have?
Some of 1496 Ashland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1496 Ashland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1496 Ashland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1496 Ashland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1496 Ashland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1496 Ashland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1496 Ashland Ave offers parking.
Does 1496 Ashland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1496 Ashland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1496 Ashland Ave have a pool?
No, 1496 Ashland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1496 Ashland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1496 Ashland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1496 Ashland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1496 Ashland Ave has units with dishwashers.

