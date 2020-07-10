1496 Ashland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 07/10/20 Available for a July 10 lease start date. Fantastic two bedroom first floor flat located steps from some of the best bars, shopping and restaurants in Columbus. Only a couple blocks from The Grandview Ave Entertainment corridor. This apartment features an updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances, refinished hardwood floors, an updated full bath and a basement with washer/dryer hook up and private locked storage. Tenants pay all utilities. 10 or 22 month lease required and deposit is the same as the rent. This is a no pets, no smoking building with no exceptions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5668992)