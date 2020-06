Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Great 2 bedroom and 1 bath home that has been updated. Has off street parking and sits next to beautiful Wrexham Park.



Rent includes water. Tenant pays gas and electric.

Application Fee is $30 and tenant is subject to background check and credit check.

Deposit of $825 required before move in.



Looking for long term tenants.



Property code: 146WREXHAM



If you are interested in booking a viewing, please fill out the form at: https://www.yourbestneighbors.com/rent