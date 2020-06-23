All apartments in Columbus
142 Wilson Avenue - 1

142 Wilson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

142 Wilson Ave, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Three story condo located in the heart of it all!! Walk to Franklin Park Conservatory and so many other donwtown hot spots!! This home is renovated from top to bottom and includes three bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The entire second floor is your mater suite complete with sitting area and laundry room. The third floor has two more bedrooms, another full bath and office/den space. The home comes with garage parking and fenced yard! Pets are negotable with an additional non-refundable deposit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Wilson Avenue - 1 have any available units?
142 Wilson Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 Wilson Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 142 Wilson Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Wilson Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
142 Wilson Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Wilson Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 Wilson Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 142 Wilson Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 142 Wilson Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 142 Wilson Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Wilson Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Wilson Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 142 Wilson Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 142 Wilson Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 142 Wilson Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Wilson Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Wilson Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
