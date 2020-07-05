All apartments in Columbus
1406 South Champion Avenue

1406 South Champion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1406 South Champion Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to 1406 S. Champion Ave. in Columbus, Oh. This three bedroom home was just completely remodeled! The original hardwood flooring and been restored. Neutral, luxury vinyl panel flooring has been installed in the kitchen and bathroom. The bathroom has all brand new features and fixtures. Big back yard with a garage! Renting for 1075 call Bailey for a showing today! Or take advantage of our self access showings!

Bailey 614-949-3624

No section 8
No felonies
No evictions in the past five years

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,075, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 South Champion Avenue have any available units?
1406 South Champion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 South Champion Avenue have?
Some of 1406 South Champion Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 South Champion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1406 South Champion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 South Champion Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 South Champion Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1406 South Champion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1406 South Champion Avenue offers parking.
Does 1406 South Champion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 South Champion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 South Champion Avenue have a pool?
No, 1406 South Champion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1406 South Champion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1406 South Champion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 South Champion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 South Champion Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

