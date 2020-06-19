All apartments in Columbus
14 East Beaumont Road

14 Beaumont Road · (614) 581-4929
Location

14 Beaumont Road, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1084 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
14 East Beaumont, Clintonville - Property Id: 210645

This delightful first floor unit is located within a four-unit secure, pet-free building. It has gas heat and central air conditioning.

The apartment has fully carpeted two bedrooms, living room and dining room. It has a recently renovated kitchen with fridge, stove/oven, new dishwasher and garbage disposal and an updated bathroom.

In addition to plenty of useful closets the unit comes with a private, locked basement storage space. In addition, the basement includes a private washer and dryer.

Conveniently located to High Street and the bus line, this apartment is easily accessible and is available immediately.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 East Beaumont Road have any available units?
14 East Beaumont Road has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 East Beaumont Road have?
Some of 14 East Beaumont Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 East Beaumont Road currently offering any rent specials?
14 East Beaumont Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 East Beaumont Road pet-friendly?
No, 14 East Beaumont Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 14 East Beaumont Road offer parking?
No, 14 East Beaumont Road does not offer parking.
Does 14 East Beaumont Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 East Beaumont Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 East Beaumont Road have a pool?
No, 14 East Beaumont Road does not have a pool.
Does 14 East Beaumont Road have accessible units?
No, 14 East Beaumont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14 East Beaumont Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 East Beaumont Road has units with dishwashers.
