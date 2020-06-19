14 East Beaumont Road

Amenities
14 East Beaumont, Clintonville - Property Id: 210645
This delightful first floor unit is located within a four-unit secure, pet-free building. It has gas heat and central air conditioning.
The apartment has fully carpeted two bedrooms, living room and dining room. It has a recently renovated kitchen with fridge, stove/oven, new dishwasher and garbage disposal and an updated bathroom.
In addition to plenty of useful closets the unit comes with a private, locked basement storage space. In addition, the basement includes a private washer and dryer.
Conveniently located to High Street and the bus line, this apartment is easily accessible and is available immediately.
No Pets Allowed
