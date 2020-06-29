All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 6 2020

1393 Genessee Ave

1393 Genessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1393 Genessee Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
3 bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home, North Linden - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom ranch home in North Columbus. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the Kitchen. Vinyl plank flooring in Living and Dining Rooms. Covered front patio. Fenced Yard. Property backs up to new Linden Park Community Center currently being revamped and expanded. Great north central location close to OSU, Downtown and much more. A must see. This is a smoke-free house. To schedule a showing please call or text Mike Shehata at (614) 596-3004.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5425898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1393 Genessee Ave have any available units?
1393 Genessee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1393 Genessee Ave have?
Some of 1393 Genessee Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1393 Genessee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1393 Genessee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1393 Genessee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1393 Genessee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1393 Genessee Ave offer parking?
No, 1393 Genessee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1393 Genessee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1393 Genessee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1393 Genessee Ave have a pool?
No, 1393 Genessee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1393 Genessee Ave have accessible units?
No, 1393 Genessee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1393 Genessee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1393 Genessee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
