1393 Genessee Ave

3 bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home, North Linden - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom ranch home in North Columbus. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the Kitchen. Vinyl plank flooring in Living and Dining Rooms. Covered front patio. Fenced Yard. Property backs up to new Linden Park Community Center currently being revamped and expanded. Great north central location close to OSU, Downtown and much more. A must see. This is a smoke-free house. To schedule a showing please call or text Mike Shehata at (614) 596-3004.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5425898)