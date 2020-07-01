All apartments in Columbus
1372 Summit Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

1372 Summit Street

1372 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1372 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Weinland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Complete renovation on this absolutely gorgeous 3BR/2BA two-story duplex . A must see! Kitchen with Granite CounterTops, Dining Room, Large Great Room (12x20) with 2 exposed brick chimneys , ready for your Media Center, full bath first floor. Three bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Sound absorbing, fire-retardant insulation between units. Energy efficient Windows, fully insulated, central AC, 90% efficient furnace help keep utility bills low. Bedrooms are generous 12 X 12. A great location, just a short walk to OSU or the Short North. Includes the following amenities: - New Electric Service, plenty of outlets! - New Central Air - First Floor Laundry with new Washer/Dryer - New Stainless Steel Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher. Black side/side refrigerator. - Fenced yard, 2 parking spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

