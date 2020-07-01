1372 Summit Street

Amenities
Complete renovation on this absolutely gorgeous 3BR/2BA two-story duplex . A must see! Kitchen with Granite CounterTops, Dining Room, Large Great Room (12x20) with 2 exposed brick chimneys , ready for your Media Center, full bath first floor. Three bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Sound absorbing, fire-retardant insulation between units. Energy efficient Windows, fully insulated, central AC, 90% efficient furnace help keep utility bills low. Bedrooms are generous 12 X 12. A great location, just a short walk to OSU or the Short North. Includes the following amenities: - New Electric Service, plenty of outlets! - New Central Air - First Floor Laundry with new Washer/Dryer - New Stainless Steel Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher. Black side/side refrigerator. - Fenced yard, 2 parking spaces