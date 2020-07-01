Amenities

133 West Pacemont, Clintonville - Property Id: 210655



Roomy, 2-bedroom townhouse apartment with central air conditioning in a four (4) unit building. Opening to a carpeted living room and a renovated kitchen with new disposal, fridge, dishwasher and stove/oven it also has a 1/2 bathroom and dining on the first floor. Two roomy bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the second floor. The townhouse has substantial closets and a private full basement, with washer/dryer hookups. n



The apartment also includes the use of two off-street parking spaces.

No Pets Allowed



