Amenities
133 West Pacemont, Clintonville - Property Id: 210655
Roomy, 2-bedroom townhouse apartment with central air conditioning in a four (4) unit building. Opening to a carpeted living room and a renovated kitchen with new disposal, fridge, dishwasher and stove/oven it also has a 1/2 bathroom and dining on the first floor. Two roomy bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the second floor. The townhouse has substantial closets and a private full basement, with washer/dryer hookups. n
The apartment also includes the use of two off-street parking spaces.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210655
No Pets Allowed
