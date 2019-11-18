All apartments in Columbus
1315 Gertrude Drive
1315 Gertrude Drive

1315 Gertrude Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Gertrude Drive, Columbus, OH 43227
Shady Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!
This charming 5 bedroom 2 bath home was recently renovated and ready for you! This home features beautiful hard wood floors throughout the home, nice master bedroom, corner lot, along with a partially finished basement! Apply now to be approved and get moved into your new home!

Come Make This Your Home!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

