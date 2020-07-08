All apartments in Columbus
129 W 9th Ave.
129 W 9th Ave
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

129 W 9th Ave

129 West Ninth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

129 West Ninth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
129 W 9th Ave Available 08/01/20 Southwest OSU Campus 7 Bedroom House Right by the Gateway! - Here is a place to call your own. 7 Bedrooms located in a beautifully restored spacious house in the south western campus area. Great hardwood floors offset by high ceilings, ceiling fans, and mini blinds. A large backyard with off-street parking available, and a FREE WASHER DRYER is set up conveniently off the dining room! The living room, dining room, and an extra bonus room are all on the first floor. The kitchen was renovated with stainless steel appliances, a built in high bar with granite counter tops. Appliances include a gas stove, microwave, refrigerator and W/D. Large bedrooms with lots of natural light will have room for all of your stuff, and the air conditioning will keep you nice and cool.Dont miss out on this great opportunity!

(RLNE5147846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 129 W 9th Ave have any available units?
129 W 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 W 9th Ave have?
Some of 129 W 9th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 W 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
129 W 9th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 W 9th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 W 9th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 129 W 9th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 129 W 9th Ave offers parking.
Does 129 W 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 W 9th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 W 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 129 W 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 129 W 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 129 W 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 129 W 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 W 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

