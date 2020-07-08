Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

129 W 9th Ave Available 08/01/20 Southwest OSU Campus 7 Bedroom House Right by the Gateway! - Here is a place to call your own. 7 Bedrooms located in a beautifully restored spacious house in the south western campus area. Great hardwood floors offset by high ceilings, ceiling fans, and mini blinds. A large backyard with off-street parking available, and a FREE WASHER DRYER is set up conveniently off the dining room! The living room, dining room, and an extra bonus room are all on the first floor. The kitchen was renovated with stainless steel appliances, a built in high bar with granite counter tops. Appliances include a gas stove, microwave, refrigerator and W/D. Large bedrooms with lots of natural light will have room for all of your stuff, and the air conditioning will keep you nice and cool.Dont miss out on this great opportunity!



(RLNE5147846)