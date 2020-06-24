128 Arrowfeather Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 br.sf Lewis Center att garage.fireplace - Property Id: 102997



3, br, 2.5 bath with a first floor master with ensuite bath.First floor(with a washer and dryer) laundry . Vaulted ceilings and fireplace in the great room.Open concept..kitchen with granite. 2 bedrooms and a loft on second floor..2 car attached garage..Lawn care provided by owner.

This will not have any showings until the beginning of May.and should be available approx. Mid May or a bit later.

Pet Friendly

