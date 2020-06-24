All apartments in Columbus
128 Arrowfeather Lane

128 Arrowfeather Lane · No Longer Available
Location

128 Arrowfeather Lane, Columbus, OH 43035
Olentangy

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 br.sf Lewis Center att garage.fireplace - Property Id: 102997

3, br, 2.5 bath with a first floor master with ensuite bath.First floor(with a washer and dryer) laundry . Vaulted ceilings and fireplace in the great room.Open concept..kitchen with granite. 2 bedrooms and a loft on second floor..2 car attached garage..Lawn care provided by owner.
This will not have any showings until the beginning of May.and should be available approx. Mid May or a bit later.
Pet Friendly
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102997
Property Id 102997

(RLNE4876914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

