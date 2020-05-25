All apartments in Columbus
Location

1278 Peppercorn Drive, Columbus, OH 43119
Laurel Greene

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1278 Peppercorn Drive Available 06/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom Ranch with big yard and tons of extras!!! - Must See - Great ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and tons of extra space The main level of this home offers 3 good size bedrooms with great closet space and large windows for tons of natural light. There is a full and half bath on the main level. The kitchen is well appointed and offers extra space for an island or additional move able storage. There is a nice size dining area...big enough to seat 6-8 people comfortably. The lower level has 2 additional rooms that can be used for office space, recreational space or storage and a full bath. The backyard is large and well suited for family get togethers. This home offers a one car attached garage. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants.

**Pets Welcome

Call today to schedule a viewing, this amazing condo will not be on the market long, or complete your online application NOW to reserve this home!
https://pmpapply.com/property/columbus

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property. You can also see all of our available properties at:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/advanced-search/

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Property Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

(RLNE4821894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1278 Peppercorn Drive have any available units?
1278 Peppercorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1278 Peppercorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1278 Peppercorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1278 Peppercorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1278 Peppercorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1278 Peppercorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1278 Peppercorn Drive offers parking.
Does 1278 Peppercorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1278 Peppercorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1278 Peppercorn Drive have a pool?
No, 1278 Peppercorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1278 Peppercorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1278 Peppercorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1278 Peppercorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1278 Peppercorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1278 Peppercorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1278 Peppercorn Drive has units with air conditioning.
