Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1278 Peppercorn Drive Available 06/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom Ranch with big yard and tons of extras!!! - Must See - Great ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and tons of extra space The main level of this home offers 3 good size bedrooms with great closet space and large windows for tons of natural light. There is a full and half bath on the main level. The kitchen is well appointed and offers extra space for an island or additional move able storage. There is a nice size dining area...big enough to seat 6-8 people comfortably. The lower level has 2 additional rooms that can be used for office space, recreational space or storage and a full bath. The backyard is large and well suited for family get togethers. This home offers a one car attached garage. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants.



**Pets Welcome



