Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

BACK ON THE MARKET! Three bedroom home for Rent in the Linden area - Three bedroom home located off Minnesota Ave in the linden area for $769.00 per month. Looking for a GREAT Tenant. If interested please email, or call Steve today at (614)286-1486!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4229303)