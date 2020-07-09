All apartments in Columbus
Location

1261 Lake Shore Drive, Columbus, OH 43204
Marble Cliff Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
YouTube (https://youtu.be/ar7soSp8smY )
Welcome to Hidden Lakes! 1261 Lake Shore Dr Columbus, OH 43204 ( Unit A) NO GAS or Water bill !! This well-appointed, well updated condo is a prime location within the complex and offers a highly desired floor plan with single carport. This particular unit provides space for a full size W/D, a rarity for this floor plan. Other highlights for this superb unit include: LVP floors, , six panel doors, stainless steel appliances and much more! Don't forget to enjoy the many other amenities this complex has to offer which include: sand beach, pool, tennis court and basketball court or explore the Scioto River in the front yard and the spring fed quarry in your back yard. Also offers convenient access to the Scioto trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A have any available units?
1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A have?
Some of 1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A offers parking.
Does 1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A have a pool?
Yes, 1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A has a pool.
Does 1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A has units with dishwashers.

