1261 Lake Shore Dr Apt A

Welcome to Hidden Lakes! 1261 Lake Shore Dr Columbus, OH 43204 ( Unit A) NO GAS or Water bill !! This well-appointed, well updated condo is a prime location within the complex and offers a highly desired floor plan with single carport. This particular unit provides space for a full size W/D, a rarity for this floor plan. Other highlights for this superb unit include: LVP floors, , six panel doors, stainless steel appliances and much more! Don't forget to enjoy the many other amenities this complex has to offer which include: sand beach, pool, tennis court and basketball court or explore the Scioto River in the front yard and the spring fed quarry in your back yard. Also offers convenient access to the Scioto trail.