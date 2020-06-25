All apartments in Columbus
126 E Patterson Ave
126 E Patterson Ave

126 East Patterson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

126 East Patterson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
NORTH OHIO STATE U AREA
126 East Patterson ave, Columbus, Ohio 43202 - $1125/m-IS AVAILABLE AUGUST FIRST! this one is a 3 bedroom, 1 and a half bath, ! kitchen, baths, wood floors. and street permit parking as well. We will paint and do whatever needed for the place to be nice for August 1st move in. I own a few 3 and 4 bedroom places around this place, but most are renewing. One more 3 bed and one 4 bed to go.

When anything is ever needed we are often close by. . Call or text 614-296-8128 please, I don't check email often, unless you tell me to. Thanks! Tim, owner-agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 E Patterson Ave have any available units?
126 E Patterson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 E Patterson Ave have?
Some of 126 E Patterson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 E Patterson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
126 E Patterson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 E Patterson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 E Patterson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 126 E Patterson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 126 E Patterson Ave offers parking.
Does 126 E Patterson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 E Patterson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 E Patterson Ave have a pool?
No, 126 E Patterson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 126 E Patterson Ave have accessible units?
No, 126 E Patterson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 126 E Patterson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 E Patterson Ave has units with dishwashers.
