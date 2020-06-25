126 E Patterson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

NORTH OHIO STATE U AREA

126 East Patterson ave, Columbus, Ohio 43202 - $1125/m-IS AVAILABLE AUGUST FIRST! this one is a 3 bedroom, 1 and a half bath, ! kitchen, baths, wood floors. and street permit parking as well. We will paint and do whatever needed for the place to be nice for August 1st move in. I own a few 3 and 4 bedroom places around this place, but most are renewing. One more 3 bed and one 4 bed to go.



When anything is ever needed we are often close by. . Call or text 614-296-8128 please, I don't check email often, unless you tell me to. Thanks! Tim, owner-agent