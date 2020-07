Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Apt in Merion Village. Begins at the earliest Oct 1. Able to renew with the property group at the end of the lease.



Fenced in backyard. Basement with Washer and Dryer. Walkable to two parks (Moeller and Schiller). Pet friendly. The below video is a good representation of the unit. Contact me directly for more information and to set up seeing it.