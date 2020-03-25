All apartments in Columbus
1238 E Mound Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:59 PM

1238 E Mound Street

1238 East Mound Street · (614) 530-1385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1238 East Mound Street, Columbus, OH 43205
South of Main

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1238-1242 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Check out this beautifully remodeled duplex!Both sides have restored hard wood floors, exposed brick and decorative fireplaces on the main and upper level. The kitchen has all brand new appliances with a half bath attached and a back door leading to the shared back yard (privacy fence to be installed in the next month). The upper level boasts two bedrooms, a full bath and a dedicated laundry room (washers and dryers to be installed next week). The entire third level is a finished bedroom with tons of natural sunlight (pictures to be added next week). All new carpet and paint. The home is located close to major freeways, shopping, restaurants and more. Don't miss your opportunity to see it for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 E Mound Street have any available units?
1238 E Mound Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 E Mound Street have?
Some of 1238 E Mound Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 E Mound Street currently offering any rent specials?
1238 E Mound Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 E Mound Street pet-friendly?
No, 1238 E Mound Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1238 E Mound Street offer parking?
Yes, 1238 E Mound Street does offer parking.
Does 1238 E Mound Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1238 E Mound Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 E Mound Street have a pool?
No, 1238 E Mound Street does not have a pool.
Does 1238 E Mound Street have accessible units?
No, 1238 E Mound Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 E Mound Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 E Mound Street has units with dishwashers.
