All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1230 E. 26th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1230 E. 26th
Last updated November 7 2019 at 6:15 PM

1230 E. 26th

1230 Twenty-Sixth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1230 Twenty-Sixth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
A welcoming Half Double opens to a Large Living Room and Dining Room with Hardwood Floors. Past the Back Door that leads you to a Large Yard and Off Street Parking, you enter the Kitchen with new counter top and Cabinets. Follow through to the Basement where the Washer and Dryer Hookups are located. Back on the First Floor you go up the stairs in the Living Room, past the Coat Closet, and you will see the Full Bathroom, the First Bedroom with a closet, and the Large Bedroom with a Walk In Closet.

Electric and gas are the tenant's responsibility. Water is not included in the rent, billed monthly $45.

This property does not come with appliances.

You can book a showing now at:
https://app.tenantturner.com/rentingohio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 E. 26th have any available units?
1230 E. 26th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 E. 26th have?
Some of 1230 E. 26th's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 E. 26th currently offering any rent specials?
1230 E. 26th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 E. 26th pet-friendly?
No, 1230 E. 26th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1230 E. 26th offer parking?
Yes, 1230 E. 26th offers parking.
Does 1230 E. 26th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 E. 26th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 E. 26th have a pool?
No, 1230 E. 26th does not have a pool.
Does 1230 E. 26th have accessible units?
No, 1230 E. 26th does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 E. 26th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 E. 26th does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln
Columbus, OH 43026
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing