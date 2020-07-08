1230 E. 26th

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking walk in closets

A welcoming Half Double opens to a Large Living Room and Dining Room with Hardwood Floors. Past the Back Door that leads you to a Large Yard and Off Street Parking, you enter the Kitchen with new counter top and Cabinets. Follow through to the Basement where the Washer and Dryer Hookups are located. Back on the First Floor you go up the stairs in the Living Room, past the Coat Closet, and you will see the Full Bathroom, the First Bedroom with a closet, and the Large Bedroom with a Walk In Closet.



Electric and gas are the tenant's responsibility. Water is not included in the rent, billed monthly $45.



This property does not come with appliances.



You can book a showing now at:

https://app.tenantturner.com/rentingohio