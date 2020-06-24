All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1223 Berkeley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1223 Berkeley Road
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

1223 Berkeley Road

1223 Berkeley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1223 Berkeley Road, Columbus, OH 43206
Deshler Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
alarm system
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom home bordering Deshler Park ready for lease. Brand new carpet and paint throughout. New appliances included. Has 3 season room with windows, blinds, deck and garage access. Huge fenced in yard with view of the park. Plenty of storage upstairs, in garage and basement most with shelving. Alarm system available...QUALIFICATIONS: No Pets. Must be able to move in within 30 days. Household income must equal 3x monthly rent. Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 2. Job time of at least 2 years or similar field of 2 years. No evictions in 3 years, no active landlord collections, utility collections, or 3 day notices on record. No felonies. We do not accept section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Berkeley Road have any available units?
1223 Berkeley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 Berkeley Road have?
Some of 1223 Berkeley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Berkeley Road currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Berkeley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Berkeley Road pet-friendly?
No, 1223 Berkeley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1223 Berkeley Road offer parking?
Yes, 1223 Berkeley Road offers parking.
Does 1223 Berkeley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Berkeley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Berkeley Road have a pool?
No, 1223 Berkeley Road does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Berkeley Road have accessible units?
No, 1223 Berkeley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Berkeley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 Berkeley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing