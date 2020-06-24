1223 Berkeley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 alarm system parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom home bordering Deshler Park ready for lease. Brand new carpet and paint throughout. New appliances included. Has 3 season room with windows, blinds, deck and garage access. Huge fenced in yard with view of the park. Plenty of storage upstairs, in garage and basement most with shelving. Alarm system available...QUALIFICATIONS: No Pets. Must be able to move in within 30 days. Household income must equal 3x monthly rent. Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 2. Job time of at least 2 years or similar field of 2 years. No evictions in 3 years, no active landlord collections, utility collections, or 3 day notices on record. No felonies. We do not accept section 8.