1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221)

Victorian Village! 8 blocks to Battelle Headquarters. 6 blocks to High Street activities. 3 blocks to nearest park. Get everywhere you want to be, quick! Victorian Village 2 Bedroom Rental with Private Garage Included Available February 1, 2020 Appx.1,300 sq. ft. This beautiful carriage house is full of updates and features you must see, offering: ·

. Hardwood floors throughout the first level

· Spacious living and dining rooms with exposed brick walls

· A decorative fireplace

· Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances

and tons of cabinets for storage

· Large windows for lots of natural light

· 2 large bedrooms with generous closet space

· Gorgeous updated bathroom with beautiful tile work

· Private, one car garage with extra storage space

· Great front porch

· Nice backyard with barbecue

· Washer/Dryer onsite

· Central air conditioning

. Small pets are welcome. Fees apply for approved pets.

Be in the center of the action. This home is within walking distance of Thompson Park Columbus Aquatic Center Neil Ave High Street/Short North Tons of great restaurants and wonderful shopping Close to The Ohio State University and Italian Village Easy access to 315, 670 and 71