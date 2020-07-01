All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221)
Last updated March 24 2020 at 4:42 AM

1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221)

1219 Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Highland Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Victorian Village! 8 blocks to Battelle Headquarters. 6 blocks to High Street activities. 3 blocks to nearest park. Get everywhere you want to be, quick! Victorian Village 2 Bedroom Rental with Private Garage Included Available February 1, 2020 Appx.1,300 sq. ft. This beautiful carriage house is full of updates and features you must see, offering: ·
. Hardwood floors throughout the first level
· Spacious living and dining rooms with exposed brick walls
· A decorative fireplace
· Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances
and tons of cabinets for storage
· Large windows for lots of natural light
· 2 large bedrooms with generous closet space
· Gorgeous updated bathroom with beautiful tile work
· Private, one car garage with extra storage space
· Great front porch
· Nice backyard with barbecue
· Washer/Dryer onsite
· Central air conditioning
. Small pets are welcome. Fees apply for approved pets.
Be in the center of the action. This home is within walking distance of Thompson Park Columbus Aquatic Center Neil Ave High Street/Short North Tons of great restaurants and wonderful shopping Close to The Ohio State University and Italian Village Easy access to 315, 670 and 71

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) have any available units?
1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) have?
Some of 1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) is pet friendly.
Does 1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) offers parking.
Does 1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) have a pool?
No, 1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) have accessible units?
No, 1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221) has units with dishwashers.

