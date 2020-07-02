All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:14 PM

Location

1190 Woodbrook Lane, Columbus, OH 43223
Brookshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Now Leasing!!!! Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Located In West Columbus. This Property Is Fully Carpeted, Has A Large Living Room, Large Private Patio Area, Off Street Carport Parking, Storage Space. Pets Welcomed With An Additional Monthly Fee.This Property Is A Must See!!!
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove:Gas
Tenant Utilities: Gas, Electric
Housing Vouchers Accepted
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1190 Woodbrook Lane have any available units?
1190 Woodbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1190 Woodbrook Lane have?
Some of 1190 Woodbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1190 Woodbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1190 Woodbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1190 Woodbrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1190 Woodbrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1190 Woodbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1190 Woodbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 1190 Woodbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1190 Woodbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 Woodbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 1190 Woodbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1190 Woodbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1190 Woodbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 Woodbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1190 Woodbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

