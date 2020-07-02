1190 Woodbrook Lane

Amenities
Now Leasing!!!! Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Located In West Columbus. This Property Is Fully Carpeted, Has A Large Living Room, Large Private Patio Area, Off Street Carport Parking, Storage Space. Pets Welcomed With An Additional Monthly Fee.This Property Is A Must See!!!
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove:Gas
Tenant Utilities: Gas, Electric
Housing Vouchers Accepted
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment
Contact us to schedule a showing.