1190 Woodbrook Lane

Now Leasing!!!! Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Located In West Columbus. This Property Is Fully Carpeted, Has A Large Living Room, Large Private Patio Area, Off Street Carport Parking, Storage Space. Pets Welcomed With An Additional Monthly Fee.This Property Is A Must See!!!

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove:Gas

Tenant Utilities: Gas, Electric

Housing Vouchers Accepted

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment

