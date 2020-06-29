All apartments in Columbus
1189 Oregon Ave

1189 Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1189 Oregon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Harrison West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Close to OSU/Med Center/Short North/Downtown.
Bike trail less than 5 minutes away. Close to Lennox Center and walking distance to Grandview Yard
Five minute uber/lyft to/from Short North
Ten minute uber/lyft to/from Downtown

Brand new AC/Furnace (2019)
All new hardwood floors throughout first floor
All new carpeting throughout second floor
Freshly painted and updated
Large third floor bonus space has plenty of storage and an additional closet
Window AC furnished by owner for third floor
Pet friendly
Pet fee required per month/per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1189 Oregon Ave have any available units?
1189 Oregon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1189 Oregon Ave have?
Some of 1189 Oregon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1189 Oregon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1189 Oregon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1189 Oregon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1189 Oregon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1189 Oregon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1189 Oregon Ave offers parking.
Does 1189 Oregon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1189 Oregon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1189 Oregon Ave have a pool?
No, 1189 Oregon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1189 Oregon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1189 Oregon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1189 Oregon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1189 Oregon Ave has units with dishwashers.
