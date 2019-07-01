1175 Sanborn Place

Amenities

This End Unit 2 Bedroom 1 Bath two story town home is ready for you to call it home Today!! It is easily located on the North side of Columbus. You’ll find this home is close to many restaurants and shops and easy access to I-71 and I-270 for any type of commute. This home feature a spacious eat in kitchen, Lots of cabinet space for storage, a full unfinished basements, and laminate/tile flooring throughout. This home also includes refrigerator and stove and washer and dryer hook ups. The community offers a large amount of green space for you to enjoy.

Contact us to schedule a showing.