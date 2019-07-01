All apartments in Columbus
1175 Sanborn Place

Location

1175 Sanborn Place, Columbus, OH 43229
Devonshire

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This End Unit 2 Bedroom 1 Bath two story town home is ready for you to call it home Today!! It is easily located on the North side of Columbus. You’ll find this home is close to many restaurants and shops and easy access to I-71 and I-270 for any type of commute. This home feature a spacious eat in kitchen, Lots of cabinet space for storage, a full unfinished basements, and laminate/tile flooring throughout. This home also includes refrigerator and stove and washer and dryer hook ups. The community offers a large amount of green space for you to enjoy.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Sanborn Place have any available units?
1175 Sanborn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1175 Sanborn Place currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Sanborn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Sanborn Place pet-friendly?
No, 1175 Sanborn Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1175 Sanborn Place offer parking?
No, 1175 Sanborn Place does not offer parking.
Does 1175 Sanborn Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 Sanborn Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Sanborn Place have a pool?
No, 1175 Sanborn Place does not have a pool.
Does 1175 Sanborn Place have accessible units?
No, 1175 Sanborn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Sanborn Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 Sanborn Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 Sanborn Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 Sanborn Place does not have units with air conditioning.

