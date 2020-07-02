All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1163 Oakland Park Ave.

1163 Oakland Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1163 Oakland Park Avenue, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**3-BEDROOM HOUSE W/ 2-CAR GARAGE!!** - ***MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681***
****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.****
This is a quaint 3-bedroom/1.5 bath home with a 2-car garage on Oakland Park Ave. near Oakland Nursery. It features central A/C, hardwood floors, living room, dining area, kitchen (range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal), full unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook up, and a 2-car garage w/ opener. You'll also enjoy the convenience of a full-time maintenance staff and complimentary lawn care. This location is just a short distance to I-71 and less than 10 minutes from the heart of the city! Don't miss out on this great opportunity!

(RLNE4149647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 Oakland Park Ave. have any available units?
1163 Oakland Park Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1163 Oakland Park Ave. have?
Some of 1163 Oakland Park Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 Oakland Park Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1163 Oakland Park Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 Oakland Park Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1163 Oakland Park Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1163 Oakland Park Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1163 Oakland Park Ave. offers parking.
Does 1163 Oakland Park Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1163 Oakland Park Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 Oakland Park Ave. have a pool?
No, 1163 Oakland Park Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1163 Oakland Park Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1163 Oakland Park Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 Oakland Park Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1163 Oakland Park Ave. has units with dishwashers.

