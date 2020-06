Amenities

This 1st floor half-double is located in the South End. Available for immediate move-in. It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and rents for $725, with a required security deposit of $725. It has off-street parking, a washer/dryer hook-up and stove included. IF INTERESTED: Email us at Leasing@patriarchprops.com and include the address and desired move-in date. Pets are ok for an additional fee. You can apply on-line at patriarchmgmt.com

Serious Inquiries Only Please