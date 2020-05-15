1141 McCarley Drive East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nice townhome with updates. Has all newer carpet, vinyl and fresh paint. First floor has large living room, dining room, 1/2 bath, new kitchen with oak cabinets, stove and refrigerator included. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms, and full bath. The master has 2 closets. Basement front area could be play room, media, etc, just no bedroom, and additional laundry and storage area in rear. Also includes mini blinds, central A/C, and rear patio and off street parking in rear. Southwestern schools. Rents for 750 per month and 750 deposit for a 1-2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenant net income must be minimum 3 times the rent.Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

