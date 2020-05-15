All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1141 McCarley Drive East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1141 McCarley Drive East
Last updated July 5 2020 at 6:52 PM

1141 McCarley Drive East

1141 Mc Carley Drive East · (614) 470-5065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1141 Mc Carley Drive East, Columbus, OH 43228
Holly Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice townhome with updates. Has all newer carpet, vinyl and fresh paint. First floor has large living room, dining room, 1/2 bath, new kitchen with oak cabinets, stove and refrigerator included. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms, and full bath. The master has 2 closets. Basement front area could be play room, media, etc, just no bedroom, and additional laundry and storage area in rear. Also includes mini blinds, central A/C, and rear patio and off street parking in rear. Southwestern schools. Rents for 750 per month and 750 deposit for a 1-2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenant net income must be minimum 3 times the rent.Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 McCarley Drive East have any available units?
1141 McCarley Drive East has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 McCarley Drive East have?
Some of 1141 McCarley Drive East's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 McCarley Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
1141 McCarley Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 McCarley Drive East pet-friendly?
No, 1141 McCarley Drive East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1141 McCarley Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 1141 McCarley Drive East offers parking.
Does 1141 McCarley Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 McCarley Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 McCarley Drive East have a pool?
No, 1141 McCarley Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 1141 McCarley Drive East have accessible units?
No, 1141 McCarley Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 McCarley Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 McCarley Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1141 McCarley Drive East?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity