All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1130 Say Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1130 Say Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:08 AM

1130 Say Avenue

1130 Say Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Italian Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1130 Say Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open House Sunday from 1-3pm (2/16/20). Minutes from downtown and OSU campus. Very high walkability with grocery as well as many shopping, dining, and entertainment options easily accessed on foot. The lower level is a spacious finished basement ideal for entertaining! The main floor is a combined kitchen, eating area and living space with large island providing plenty of counter space. The two upper levels are huge bedrooms both with attached full baths! Second floor washer and dryer convey. The unit has an attached oversized garage able to accommodate one car along with a work area and includes an electric vehicle charging outlet. There is one additional off street parking space in the driveway reserved for this unit. Also available for purchase! MLS # 219043722 $499,900

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Say Avenue have any available units?
1130 Say Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Say Avenue have?
Some of 1130 Say Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Say Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Say Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Say Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Say Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1130 Say Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Say Avenue offers parking.
Does 1130 Say Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 Say Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Say Avenue have a pool?
No, 1130 Say Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Say Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1130 Say Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Say Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 Say Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glenmuir Apartments
2223 Craigside Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing