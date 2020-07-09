1130 Say Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Open House Sunday from 1-3pm (2/16/20). Minutes from downtown and OSU campus. Very high walkability with grocery as well as many shopping, dining, and entertainment options easily accessed on foot. The lower level is a spacious finished basement ideal for entertaining! The main floor is a combined kitchen, eating area and living space with large island providing plenty of counter space. The two upper levels are huge bedrooms both with attached full baths! Second floor washer and dryer convey. The unit has an attached oversized garage able to accommodate one car along with a work area and includes an electric vehicle charging outlet. There is one additional off street parking space in the driveway reserved for this unit. Also available for purchase! MLS # 219043722 $499,900