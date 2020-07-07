1117 Ellsworth Ave

Amenities
4 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, 1 Car Garage & A Carport! 1st Floor Laundry, Large Kitchen w/ Lots of Cabinets & Counterspace, All Appliances are Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave, Livingroom Has a Built In Bookcase, Overhead Lighting, Fenced in Backyard w/ Shed for Storage. Pets are ok for an additional fee.
This house will be available for rent for $1195/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water
Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8