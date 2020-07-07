All apartments in Columbus
1117 Ellsworth Ave
1117 Ellsworth Ave

1117 Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Ellsworth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Driving Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, 1 Car Garage & A Carport! 1st Floor Laundry, Large Kitchen w/ Lots of Cabinets & Counterspace, All Appliances are Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave, Livingroom Has a Built In Bookcase, Overhead Lighting, Fenced in Backyard w/ Shed for Storage. Pets are ok for an additional fee.

This house will be available for rent for $1195/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water

Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Ellsworth Ave have any available units?
1117 Ellsworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Ellsworth Ave have?
Some of 1117 Ellsworth Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Ellsworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Ellsworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Ellsworth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 Ellsworth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1117 Ellsworth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Ellsworth Ave offers parking.
Does 1117 Ellsworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Ellsworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Ellsworth Ave have a pool?
No, 1117 Ellsworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Ellsworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1117 Ellsworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Ellsworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Ellsworth Ave has units with dishwashers.

