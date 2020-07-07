1117 Ellsworth Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking garage

4 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, 1 Car Garage & A Carport! 1st Floor Laundry, Large Kitchen w/ Lots of Cabinets & Counterspace, All Appliances are Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave, Livingroom Has a Built In Bookcase, Overhead Lighting, Fenced in Backyard w/ Shed for Storage. Pets are ok for an additional fee.



This house will be available for rent for $1195/monthly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water



Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8