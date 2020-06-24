All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

1115 Ohio

1115 S Ohio Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1115 S Ohio Ave, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

Convenient location with lots of space. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home, half a double. Newly renovated: Updated bathroom w/ Stand-Up Shower, Hardwood Floors throughout unit, W/D Connection on the 1st Floor, Overhead Lighting plus Ceiling Fans & Off-Street Parking. Stove Included. Pets are ok for an additional fee.
This house is available to rent for $945/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & $50.00 Water Bill/per month.
IF INTERESTED: Email us at Leasing@patriarchprops.com
You can also apply on-line at patriarchmgmt.com
Serious Inquiries Only Please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Ohio have any available units?
1115 Ohio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Ohio have?
Some of 1115 Ohio's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Ohio currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Ohio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Ohio pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Ohio is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Ohio offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Ohio offers parking.
Does 1115 Ohio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Ohio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Ohio have a pool?
No, 1115 Ohio does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Ohio have accessible units?
No, 1115 Ohio does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Ohio have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Ohio does not have units with dishwashers.
