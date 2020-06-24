Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient location with lots of space. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home, half a double. Newly renovated: Updated bathroom w/ Stand-Up Shower, Hardwood Floors throughout unit, W/D Connection on the 1st Floor, Overhead Lighting plus Ceiling Fans & Off-Street Parking. Stove Included. Pets are ok for an additional fee.

This house is available to rent for $945/monthly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & $50.00 Water Bill/per month.

