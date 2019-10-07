1107 Stanley

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient location with lots of space. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home.

Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets, Separate Dinning Room, Carpet throughout, W/D Connection, Overhead Lighting & Fenced in Backyard. Stove also Included. This house will be available for rent for $1100/month. IF INTERESTED: Email us at Leasing@patriarchprops.com and include the address and desired move-in date. Pets are ok for an additional fee. You can apply on-line at patriarchmgmt.com

Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8