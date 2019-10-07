All apartments in Columbus
1107 Stanley
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:57 PM

1107 Stanley

1107 Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Stanley Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient location with lots of space. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home.
Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets, Separate Dinning Room, Carpet throughout, W/D Connection, Overhead Lighting & Fenced in Backyard. Stove also Included. This house will be available for rent for $1100/month. IF INTERESTED: Email us at Leasing@patriarchprops.com and include the address and desired move-in date. Pets are ok for an additional fee. You can apply on-line at patriarchmgmt.com
Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

