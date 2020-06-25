Amenities

109 E. Woodrow Ave. Available 08/09/19 Two bedroom house with fenced in yard - Located in Merion Village, this home is set with a beautiful layout and plenty of perks!



- Off street parking with private driveway

- Shed/Garage in backyard

- Covered back patio

- Fenced in backyard

- Alarm system ready

- Walk in shower

- Double bathroom vanity sinks

- Washer/dryer connections in basement



**Chatham Partners is an equal housing provider. As part of our application process we consider credit, run a background check, ask that any applicants make three times the monthly rent and review past rental history. Should you need any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact us at (614) 537-7519.



