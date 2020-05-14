1030 Hartford Village Blvd

Amenities
Recently redone 3 story townhome with finished basement! 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a fire place and a 1 car detached garage. Pool open in the summer months! Open kitchen, tons of storage, and washer and dryer included! Will not last long!
PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM
RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$40.00 application fee per adult.
NO prior evictions!
NO Section 8!
Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.
Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.
Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING
Two forms of identification
Social security number
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements
Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE
Sorry no Dogs