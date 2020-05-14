1030 Hartford Village Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities pool garage

Recently redone 3 story townhome with finished basement! 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a fire place and a 1 car detached garage. Pool open in the summer months! Open kitchen, tons of storage, and washer and dryer included! Will not last long!



PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.

EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.

$40.00 application fee per adult.

NO prior evictions!

NO Section 8!

Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.

Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification

Social security number

Employer information

Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Sorry no Dogs