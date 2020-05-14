All apartments in Columbus
1030 Hartford Village Blvd

1030 Hartford Village Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1030 Hartford Village Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43228
Wexford-Thornapple

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Recently redone 3 story townhome with finished basement! 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a fire place and a 1 car detached garage. Pool open in the summer months! Open kitchen, tons of storage, and washer and dryer included! Will not last long!

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM
RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$40.00 application fee per adult.
NO prior evictions!
NO Section 8!
Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.
Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.
Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING
Two forms of identification
Social security number
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements
Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE
Sorry no Dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Hartford Village Blvd have any available units?
1030 Hartford Village Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 Hartford Village Blvd have?
Some of 1030 Hartford Village Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Hartford Village Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Hartford Village Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Hartford Village Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Hartford Village Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1030 Hartford Village Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1030 Hartford Village Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1030 Hartford Village Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 Hartford Village Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Hartford Village Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1030 Hartford Village Blvd has a pool.
Does 1030 Hartford Village Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1030 Hartford Village Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Hartford Village Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Hartford Village Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
