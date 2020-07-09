Amenities
103 E. Patterson Avenue Available 08/15/20 103 E Patterson Ave. (OSU AREA) - NO SMOKING & NO PET--Single family ranch with 3-4 bedrooms and 1 bath (3br , Florida room can be used as a 4th br). Eat in kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator , washer & dryer* off of kitchen (**w/d will not be maintained by C.R.ONeil & Co.). Great room, decorative fireplace , central air, Florida room, hardwood floors and unfinished partial basement. Off street parking up to 4 cars. Tenant pays all utilities.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5269190)