103 E. Patterson Avenue
103 E. Patterson Avenue

103 East Patterson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

103 East Patterson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
103 E. Patterson Avenue Available 08/15/20 103 E Patterson Ave. (OSU AREA) - NO SMOKING & NO PET--Single family ranch with 3-4 bedrooms and 1 bath (3br , Florida room can be used as a 4th br). Eat in kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator , washer & dryer* off of kitchen (**w/d will not be maintained by C.R.ONeil & Co.). Great room, decorative fireplace , central air, Florida room, hardwood floors and unfinished partial basement. Off street parking up to 4 cars. Tenant pays all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5269190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 E. Patterson Avenue have any available units?
103 E. Patterson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 E. Patterson Avenue have?
Some of 103 E. Patterson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 E. Patterson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
103 E. Patterson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 E. Patterson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 103 E. Patterson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 103 E. Patterson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 103 E. Patterson Avenue offers parking.
Does 103 E. Patterson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 E. Patterson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 E. Patterson Avenue have a pool?
No, 103 E. Patterson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 103 E. Patterson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 103 E. Patterson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 103 E. Patterson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 E. Patterson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

