1021 Harwood Ave
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

1021 Harwood Ave

1021 Harwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1021 Harwood Drive, Columbus, OH 43228
Holly Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Three Bedroom Ranch Home in Holly Hill Area! Available Now. - 3 bedroom/ 1 bath
Fenced Yard
Eat in Kitchen
Nice front Porch
Deck
Washer and Dryer Hook ups in Basement
Off street Parking
School District 2511 - SOUTH WESTERN CSD

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-274-1151

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5157459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

