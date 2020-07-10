/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:46 PM
69 Apartments for rent in Euclid, OH with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Euclid
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1122 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Euclid
1255 E 279th St
1255 East 279th Street, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1& half bath - Property Id: 298360 large spacious 2 bedroom, 1&half bath condo with new carpet, all new hardware, 2 car park and washer and dryer in unit Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Euclid
24080 Glenbrook Boulevard
24080 Glenbrook Boulevard, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
3 Bed - 2 Full Bath Euclid, OH Cape Cod for Rent!! - Rental Terms: - Monthly Rent: $1,225.00/mo - Security Deposit: $1,225.00 - Application Fee: $25 per applicant. - Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee upfront and $20/month.
Results within 5 miles of Euclid
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 08:15pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,490
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
48 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,310
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
40 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1090 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
41 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,270
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1574 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
6 Units Available
University Circle
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
11 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Coventry Village
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
East Cleveland
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 02:18pm
4 Units Available
University Circle
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,200
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
677 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2734 Noble Rd.
2734 Noble Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
The Promenade Apartments - Property Id: 249332 Beautiful community with spacious one and two bedroom apartments minutes from recreation, dining and parks. Renovated apartments available! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenville
11605 Beulah Ave
11605 Beulah Avenue, Cleveland, OH
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Nice Housing Near Cleveland Clinic, CWRU, UH - Property Id: 300547 Cozy 5 bedroom house, newly renovated. Rent by room options available, ideal for professionals and college students attending or working at the local colleges and hospitals.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
University Heights
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
26101 Village Ln
26101 Village Lane, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Neat and tidy first floor unit with easy access to back, front & garage parking! Neutral decor with corner fireplace and walk out terrace. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths & in-suite laundry! Available July 15.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Bexley Park
4104 Lambert Rd
4104 Lambert Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1494 sqft
Welcome to this wonderful brick Cape Cod filled with charm and updates a short walk to South Euclid's Bexley Park! Kitchen comes complete with appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1259 Churchill Rd
1259 Churchill Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1386 sqft
Three bedroom/two full bath home in a great neighborhood located near many amenities. Wonderful loft and/or master on the second floor with carpet throughout and surrounding wood walls.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Lee
3160 Essex Rd
3160 Essex Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1842 sqft
Don't delay... a rental like this one doesn't come around often. This is a very spacious three bedroom colonial in a great neighborhood near Lee Road shopping district.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
University Circle
2043 Random Rd
2043 Random Rd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1086 sqft
Location, location, location!!! Amazing loft style condo unit in old schoolhouse. A must see property in the heart of Little Italy.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
University Circle
1565 A East 118 St
1565 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1304 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1565 A East 118 St in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2228 South Taylor Rd
2228 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Cleveland Heights. Amazing kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
University Circle
2017 Random Rd
2017 Random Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Completely renovated loft style 2nd level dwelling with in-house washer and dryer in unit. This fabulous Pied-a-terre is mins from UH, Case Western Reserve, Fine Dining and your famous Bakeries with mins.
Similar Pages
Euclid 1 BedroomsEuclid 2 BedroomsEuclid 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuclid 3 BedroomsEuclid Apartments with Balcony
Euclid Apartments with GarageEuclid Apartments with GymEuclid Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEuclid Apartments with ParkingEuclid Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OH