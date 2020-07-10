/
apartments with washer dryer
92 Apartments for rent in Parma, OH with washer-dryer
22 Units Available
Parma Heights
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn
4568 Roadoan Road
4568 Roadoan Road, Brooklyn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Brooklyn. Amenities included: , hardwood floors, washer dryer hookups, and yard, one car garage. No Utilities included.Tenant pays for gas, electric, water, sewer, garbage, internet.
11 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
31 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9650 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1071 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
9 Units Available
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Not one detail has been overlooked in the design of Hampton Club Apartments. This community features luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites with plenty of room for making your space your home.
11 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$901
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
12 Units Available
Ohio City
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
962 sqft
Church + State makes its home in a pair of sculptural Spanish slate buildings at the corner of Church Ave. and State St. (now W 29th), in one of the most vibrant and well-connected neighborhoods in Cleveland.
7 Units Available
Spruce Run
13290 Spruce Run Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1020 sqft
Spruce Run is home to smartly styled apartments designed with comfort in mind. Residents enjoy the spaciousness of well-proportioned rooms and walk-in closets, an in-suite washer and dryer, and ceiling fans.
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$994
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
4 Units Available
Ohio City
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
Guernsey Apartments 2836 Franklin Blvd, at the corner of 29th and Franklin Blvd in Hingetown. Guernsey was built in 1904 and has been completely renovated.
5 Units Available
Tremont
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,150
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2047 Waterbury Rd
2047 Waterbury Rd, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1054 sqft
Waterbury Rd - Property Id: 76972 Video of property - https://youtu.be/NNiwm2J5T_k Updated and very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor rental available. Carpeted Living Room, Original refinished hardwood floors in the dining area and hallway.
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
1330 West 89th St
1330 West 89th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
2257 sqft
2 bedroom pristine rental in a sought after area has become available. Side by side. Recently remodeled and ready for a new tenant. Send an e-mail or call Lister- Steve Baird neorealestategroup@gmail.com or 1440 299-7626.
1 Unit Available
4886 Westminster Dr
4886 Westminster Lane, Broadview Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3092 sqft
Enter open 2 story foyer for this 4 bedroom 2.1 bath brick front colonial built in 2005. All kitchen & laundry appliances stay. The oversized kitchen has a huge island, pantry, & spacious morning room with high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
Ohio City
4203 Clinton Ave
4203 Clinton Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1931 sqft
World class urban townhomes to match any, right here in Cleveland. Urban yet private and secure, historic and yet rich in modern features. The townhomes share a "French Courtyard" modeled after the castle gardens along the Loire River.
1 Unit Available
Tremont
1620 Branch Ave
1620 Branch Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1070 sqft
RARE find in Tremont! Large 2 bedroom with garage parking and extra street parking for your guests (located at end of cul-de-sac). Available August 1st.
1 Unit Available
Detroit - Shoreway
1362 West 59th St
1362 West 59th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Gordon Square 2-family rental home built in 1900 in a thriving, vibrant, diverse and walkable neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
14315 Delaware Ave
14315 Delaware Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Centrally located near I 90 . Updated first floor of a double home. Updated bath. Wood floors throughout. Spacious living & dining rooms. Two bedrooms. All appliances included. One parking space in garage
1 Unit Available
Ohio City
3823 John Ave
3823 John Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Completely renovated, spacious rental unit in the heart of Ohio City. All new everything... hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen, bath with high end ceramic and marble finishes...
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
19239 Story Rd
19239 Story Road, Rocky River, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Please contact Megan Pettine @ 330-888-3514 / Megan@ezsalesteam.com with any questions or offers. - Old world Rocky River charm with a modern twist. This home has been rebuilt from the ground up.
1 Unit Available
Old Brooklyn
4271 W 30th St
4271 West 30th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1392 sqft
This charming 2 story colonial house built in the 1930's is the perfect family home in the lively Old Brooklyn neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Ohio City
4309 Lorain Ave
4309 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
Welcome to 4309 Lorain Avenue, an incredibly unique 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Ohio City. With a 2,200 sqft open floorplan, 20 ft ceilings, and tons of natural light, you won't find another space quite like this.
1 Unit Available
The Edge
1438 Coutant Ave A (Front)
1438 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Charming 2bd/1b - Great Lakewood Side by Side - Property Id: 126251 *WE WILL BE HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE ON TUESDAY 7/7 FROM 5:30-6:30 PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.
