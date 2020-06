Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Available immediately. This home is conveniently located near the main campus of the Cleveland Clinic and surrounding businesses such as Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals, the new Cleveland Clinic Miller Family Pavilion, and the Glickman Tower. It is also close to downtown Cleveland and Severance Hall (home of the Cleveland Orchestra) and lots of fine dining options -all of this within a 5-7 minute drive or less. You'll enjoy an attached private garage and a modern home where you won't have to travel far for the things you can enjoy -the best of Cleveland is minutes from your doorstep!