448 East 148th St

Amenities

pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

448 E 148th St. - DN, Cleveland - 2 bed 1 bath DN unit of 2 family home



$625 rent / $625 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK under 20 lbs with pet screening and pet fee. Some breeds restricted.

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $39 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom down unit available in this 2-family home. Large living room and dining room that leads to the kitchen! Resident is responsible for providing their own stove/fridge. There is 1 garage parking space for DN unit, all other vehicles will need to park off the property - on street or somewhere adjacent to the property.



Resident is responsible for gas/electric utilities and snow removal. Serious inquiries only