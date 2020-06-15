All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:03 PM

448 East 148th St

448 East 148th Street · (216) 456-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

448 East 148th Street, Cleveland, OH 44110
North Collinwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1/DN · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
448 E 148th St. - DN, Cleveland - 2 bed 1 bath DN unit of 2 family home

$625 rent / $625 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK under 20 lbs with pet screening and pet fee. Some breeds restricted.
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $39 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom down unit available in this 2-family home. Large living room and dining room that leads to the kitchen! Resident is responsible for providing their own stove/fridge. There is 1 garage parking space for DN unit, all other vehicles will need to park off the property - on street or somewhere adjacent to the property.

Resident is responsible for gas/electric utilities and snow removal. Serious inquiries only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 East 148th St have any available units?
448 East 148th St has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 448 East 148th St have?
Some of 448 East 148th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 East 148th St currently offering any rent specials?
448 East 148th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 East 148th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 East 148th St is pet friendly.
Does 448 East 148th St offer parking?
Yes, 448 East 148th St does offer parking.
Does 448 East 148th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 East 148th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 East 148th St have a pool?
No, 448 East 148th St does not have a pool.
Does 448 East 148th St have accessible units?
No, 448 East 148th St does not have accessible units.
Does 448 East 148th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 East 148th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 448 East 148th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 448 East 148th St does not have units with air conditioning.
