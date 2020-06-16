1948 West 65th St

Amenities

Come home to a luxury rental at a deal! Gordon Square Arts District/ Detroit Shoreway 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment for $1,195! Unit finishes compare to $2,000/mo apartments in the area, including all new stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning, in-unit laundry, quartz countertops, new floors, subway tile, exposed brick and energy efficient windows. There is an in-unit laundry and off street parking. Also includes eco-friendly LED lighting and water-saving plumbing fixtures. Short walk or bike ride to the heart of Gordon Square with theaters, bars and restaurants like the Capitol Theater, Brewnuts, Ninja City, Happy Dog, XYZ Tavern, Sweet Moses, the Cleveland Public Theater and Edgewater Beach House. Just a couple blocks to the RTA rapid train station (2 stops (10 minutes) from downtown) and the fields of Michael Zone Recreation Center Park. Minutes away from Ohio City and Lakewood. Offstreet parking in rear. Easy access to highways.