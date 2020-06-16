All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:57 PM

1948 West 65th St

1948 West 65th Street · (440) 427-0123
Location

1948 West 65th Street, Cleveland, OH 44102
Detroit - Shoreway

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Come home to a luxury rental at a deal! Gordon Square Arts District/ Detroit Shoreway 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment for $1,195! Unit finishes compare to $2,000/mo apartments in the area, including all new stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning, in-unit laundry, quartz countertops, new floors, subway tile, exposed brick and energy efficient windows. There is an in-unit laundry and off street parking. Also includes eco-friendly LED lighting and water-saving plumbing fixtures. Short walk or bike ride to the heart of Gordon Square with theaters, bars and restaurants like the Capitol Theater, Brewnuts, Ninja City, Happy Dog, XYZ Tavern, Sweet Moses, the Cleveland Public Theater and Edgewater Beach House. Just a couple blocks to the RTA rapid train station (2 stops (10 minutes) from downtown) and the fields of Michael Zone Recreation Center Park. Minutes away from Ohio City and Lakewood. Offstreet parking in rear. Easy access to highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 West 65th St have any available units?
1948 West 65th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
What amenities does 1948 West 65th St have?
Some of 1948 West 65th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 West 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
1948 West 65th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 West 65th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1948 West 65th St is pet friendly.
Does 1948 West 65th St offer parking?
Yes, 1948 West 65th St does offer parking.
Does 1948 West 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1948 West 65th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 West 65th St have a pool?
No, 1948 West 65th St does not have a pool.
Does 1948 West 65th St have accessible units?
No, 1948 West 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 West 65th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1948 West 65th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1948 West 65th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1948 West 65th St has units with air conditioning.
