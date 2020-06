Amenities

Come home to this super cute 3 bed/ 1 bath unit. Rent is $995.00 per month security deposit the same. Trash, water, and sewer provided by the owner. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: 1+ years at current job, Verifiable income must be 3x rent amount and no evictions without discharge. Call Dulcey for a showing today.