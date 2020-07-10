Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Looking for superb apartment home living in Cincinnati, Ohio? You have found it at The Apex Apartments. Nestled in a residential setting in the hills of Mt. Airy, this is the perfect place to call home. Residents enjoy having easy access to Mt. Airy Forest, fantastic restaurants, great shopping, and lively entertainment venues. Let The Apex be your gateway to fun and excitement in Cincinnati, Ohio. Uniquely designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, you are going to love the openness of our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. The Apex has something for everyone. Each home features a gourmet kitchen complete with a dishwasher, carpeted floors, washer and dryer in home, and a balcony or patio. Your pets are welcome as they are family, too.