Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:33 AM

The Apex

5323 E Knoll Court Apt. 102 · (513) 880-8250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5323 E Knoll Court Apt. 102, Cincinnati, OH 45239
Mount Airy

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Apex.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Looking for superb apartment home living in Cincinnati, Ohio? You have found it at The Apex Apartments. Nestled in a residential setting in the hills of Mt. Airy, this is the perfect place to call home. Residents enjoy having easy access to Mt. Airy Forest, fantastic restaurants, great shopping, and lively entertainment venues. Let The Apex be your gateway to fun and excitement in Cincinnati, Ohio. Uniquely designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, you are going to love the openness of our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. The Apex has something for everyone. Each home features a gourmet kitchen complete with a dishwasher, carpeted floors, washer and dryer in home, and a balcony or patio. Your pets are welcome as they are family, too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 one time (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: There is no weight limit but breeds restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Apex have any available units?
The Apex doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does The Apex have?
Some of The Apex's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Apex currently offering any rent specials?
The Apex is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Apex pet-friendly?
Yes, The Apex is pet friendly.
Does The Apex offer parking?
No, The Apex does not offer parking.
Does The Apex have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Apex offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Apex have a pool?
No, The Apex does not have a pool.
Does The Apex have accessible units?
No, The Apex does not have accessible units.
Does The Apex have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Apex has units with dishwashers.

