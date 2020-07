Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub oven range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Tucked behind the graceful Tudor homes in Pleasant Ridge, you will discover the charming, quiet community of The Estates at Fernview. Come home to green space and majestic trees. The Estates at Fernview feature ranch-style apartments in a park-like setting. Enjoy front and back doors to your ranch-style home or choose a home in our carriage-style building. The apartment homes are newly renovated too! This means everything is NEW! We know you will love the location near Hyde Park and Oakley! Call today for your personal tour! We're proud of our location. In fact, we've included our Walk Score. Click on the Google link Neighborhood to see great entertainment, restaurants and other great neighborhood spots!