Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

Tall Timber Apartments

7378 Timber Dr · (513) 440-5079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7378 Timber Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45241

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7803 · Avail. Sep 13

$849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 7903 · Avail. Aug 31

$949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 0403 · Avail. Aug 31

$949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tall Timber Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pool
package receiving
playground
Tall Timber is excellently located and the perfect place for anyone who wants to live on the outskirts of Cincinnati, but with all of the convenient amenities that you would expect from an urban perspective. All units here have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den. No matter which you choose, you will have a modern apartment with a private patio or balcony, lovely views, and central air-conditioning. Tall Timber is family-friendly, pet-friendly, and close to all of your day-to-day needs!



There is plenty is of dining, shopping, and entertainment just a stone's throw away, as well as some lovely parks. We are located near Sharon Woods Golf Course and Lake Butler Fishing Lake. If that's not enough, there are plenty of schools in the neighborhood for students of all ages. Tall Timber happens to sit just off of Cincinnati-Columbus Road (Route 42), making the commute to downtown Cincinnati simple. Bus stops are conveniently located nearby, for residents that take public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $536 - $847 (if conditionally approved)
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$249, Month-To-Month Fee: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water Deposit: $40
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $250
fee: $30 one pet / $40 two pets
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tall Timber Apartments have any available units?
Tall Timber Apartments has 5 units available starting at $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Tall Timber Apartments have?
Some of Tall Timber Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tall Timber Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tall Timber Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tall Timber Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tall Timber Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tall Timber Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tall Timber Apartments offers parking.
Does Tall Timber Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tall Timber Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tall Timber Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tall Timber Apartments has a pool.
Does Tall Timber Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tall Timber Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tall Timber Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tall Timber Apartments has units with dishwashers.
