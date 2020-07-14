Tall Timber Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pool package receiving playground

Tall Timber is excellently located and the perfect place for anyone who wants to live on the outskirts of Cincinnati, but with all of the convenient amenities that you would expect from an urban perspective. All units here have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den. No matter which you choose, you will have a modern apartment with a private patio or balcony, lovely views, and central air-conditioning. Tall Timber is family-friendly, pet-friendly, and close to all of your day-to-day needs!







There is plenty is of dining, shopping, and entertainment just a stone's throw away, as well as some lovely parks. We are located near Sharon Woods Golf Course and Lake Butler Fishing Lake. If that's not enough, there are plenty of schools in the neighborhood for students of all ages. Tall Timber happens to sit just off of Cincinnati-Columbus Road (Route 42), making the commute to downtown Cincinnati simple. Bus stops are conveniently located nearby, for residents that take public transportation.