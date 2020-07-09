Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly cc payments e-payments game room internet access online portal

The studio-, one-, and two-bedroom homes at the Groton are unique not only for their views, but for their high ceilings, open floor plans, and the historic building itself. But the one thing we find really sets us apart from other communities downtown is our pet policy. Not only is your dog welcome, but we welcome dogs as big as 50 pounds! Groton also includes trash and recycle for utilities. Worry not about amenities because as a DownTowne Living resident we’ve got you covered with the Towne Total Package. It includes access to the stunning rooftop courtyard, pool, and outdoor grill at the Gramercy as well as the Rec Deck at The Lofts at Shillito Place which includes a pool table, table tennis, indoor basketball, and more! Want to use the gym? You’ve got your choice between fitness centers at Shillito Lofts, the Gramercy, or the Greenwich! Throwing a party? Reserve the clubroom at Shillito or Gramercy.