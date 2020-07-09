All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like Groton.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Groton

157 W 7th St · (513) 342-5244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Receive your first full month rent-free when you sign a lease before July 31st, 2020. Some restrictions may apply - see a DownTowne Living associate for more details.
Location

157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,062

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,062

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,064

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,211

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,731

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 704 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,778

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Groton.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
game room
internet access
online portal
The studio-, one-, and two-bedroom homes at the Groton are unique not only for their views, but for their high ceilings, open floor plans, and the historic building itself. But the one thing we find really sets us apart from other communities downtown is our pet policy. Not only is your dog welcome, but we welcome dogs as big as 50 pounds! Groton also includes trash and recycle for utilities. Worry not about amenities because as a DownTowne Living resident we’ve got you covered with the Towne Total Package. It includes access to the stunning rooftop courtyard, pool, and outdoor grill at the Gramercy as well as the Rec Deck at The Lofts at Shillito Place which includes a pool table, table tennis, indoor basketball, and more! Want to use the gym? You’ve got your choice between fitness centers at Shillito Lofts, the Gramercy, or the Greenwich! Throwing a party? Reserve the clubroom at Shillito or Gramercy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 flat fee
fee: $150 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Groton have any available units?
Groton has 7 units available starting at $1,062 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Groton have?
Some of Groton's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Groton currently offering any rent specials?
Groton is offering the following rent specials: Receive your first full month rent-free when you sign a lease before July 31st, 2020. Some restrictions may apply - see a DownTowne Living associate for more details.
Is Groton pet-friendly?
Yes, Groton is pet friendly.
Does Groton offer parking?
Yes, Groton offers parking.
Does Groton have units with washers and dryers?
No, Groton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Groton have a pool?
Yes, Groton has a pool.
Does Groton have accessible units?
No, Groton does not have accessible units.
Does Groton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Groton has units with dishwashers.
