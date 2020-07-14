Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed car charging clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room green community pool yoga cats allowed parking alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar courtyard guest parking hot tub internet access online portal package receiving

As the Cincinnati’s first LEED certified*, multi-family community, DeSales Flats has taken a leadership role in the rebirth of the urban core in Walnut Hills. Not content to stop there, we’re very happy to announce the addition of DeSales II! Every DeSales resident will enjoy loads of new amenities: a saltwater pool, new clubhouse with state of the art weight room, personalized fitness center, yoga studio, game room, a fire pit, and so much more. To see a snapshot of the finished community and its amenities, click here.DeSales II opens in October, but you don’t have to wait until then to secure your new home. Check out our floor plans page and give us a call to reserve your spot. Can’t wait? DeSales Flats is open and ready for you to move in right now! Browse the site then give us a call or shoot us an email. We can’t wait to show you your new home!