Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

DeSales Flats

1546 Chapel St · (513) 276-4278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH 45206
East Walnut HIlls

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2935-I · Avail. Sep 17

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 3023-B · Avail. Aug 24

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 3015-C · Avail. Sep 17

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1530-K · Avail. Aug 14

$1,729

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 1520-J · Avail. Jul 23

$1,729

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 1520-E · Avail. now

$1,829

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from DeSales Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
green community
pool
yoga
cats allowed
parking
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
As the Cincinnati’s first LEED certified*, multi-family community, DeSales Flats has taken a leadership role in the rebirth of the urban core in Walnut Hills. Not content to stop there, we’re very happy to announce the addition of DeSales II! Every DeSales resident will enjoy loads of new amenities: a saltwater pool, new clubhouse with state of the art weight room, personalized fitness center, yoga studio, game room, a fire pit, and so much more. To see a snapshot of the finished community and its amenities, click here.DeSales II opens in October, but you don’t have to wait until then to secure your new home. Check out our floor plans page and give us a call to reserve your spot. Can’t wait? DeSales Flats is open and ready for you to move in right now! Browse the site then give us a call or shoot us an email. We can’t wait to show you your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: N/A
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: No Dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does DeSales Flats have any available units?
DeSales Flats has 8 units available starting at $1,219 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does DeSales Flats have?
Some of DeSales Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is DeSales Flats currently offering any rent specials?
DeSales Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is DeSales Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, DeSales Flats is pet friendly.
Does DeSales Flats offer parking?
Yes, DeSales Flats offers parking.
Does DeSales Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, DeSales Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does DeSales Flats have a pool?
Yes, DeSales Flats has a pool.
Does DeSales Flats have accessible units?
No, DeSales Flats does not have accessible units.
Does DeSales Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, DeSales Flats has units with dishwashers.

