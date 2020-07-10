All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Compton Lake Village

7777 Compton Lake Dr · (513) 456-5450
Rent Special
One month's FREE rent spread over the first 12 months in your new home!
Location

7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45231
Mount Healthy

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7768A · Avail. now

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 7768C · Avail. now

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 7710A · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7810B · Avail. Aug 4

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 7792C · Avail. Aug 10

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Compton Lake Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
guest parking
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Experience the quality that's rarely found today.
Compton Lake Apartments in Mt. Healthy, Ohio, near Cincinnati, is the perfect community for those that are searching for a secluded community with the convenience of the city. From the moment you enter our serene community, you will notice the mature landscaping and glistening lake with a beautiful fountain. Our residents love dining at local restaurants, being close to unique boutiques, three shopping malls, and quick access to Ronald Reagan Highway. You can enjoy your relaxing days cooling off in our refreshing pool, fishing at our private lake, or entertaining in our community clubhouse! Providing our residents with a Clean, Quiet and Well-Maintained community is our priority.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/blacony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Compton Lake Village have any available units?
Compton Lake Village has 6 units available starting at $810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Compton Lake Village have?
Some of Compton Lake Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Compton Lake Village currently offering any rent specials?
Compton Lake Village is offering the following rent specials: One month's FREE rent spread over the first 12 months in your new home!
Is Compton Lake Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Compton Lake Village is pet friendly.
Does Compton Lake Village offer parking?
Yes, Compton Lake Village offers parking.
Does Compton Lake Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Compton Lake Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Compton Lake Village have a pool?
Yes, Compton Lake Village has a pool.
Does Compton Lake Village have accessible units?
No, Compton Lake Village does not have accessible units.
Does Compton Lake Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Compton Lake Village has units with dishwashers.
