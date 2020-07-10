Compton Lake Village

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range bathtub carpet garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance guest parking package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Compton Lake Apartments in Mt. Healthy, Ohio, near Cincinnati, is the perfect community for those that are searching for a secluded community with the convenience of the city. From the moment you enter our serene community, you will notice the mature landscaping and glistening lake with a beautiful fountain. Our residents love dining at local restaurants, being close to unique boutiques, three shopping malls, and quick access to Ronald Reagan Highway. You can enjoy your relaxing days cooling off in our refreshing pool, fishing at our private lake, or entertaining in our community clubhouse! Providing our residents with a Clean, Quiet and Well-Maintained community is our priority.