City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati.
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati

309 Vine St · (513) 438-3480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Waived Application and Administration Fees* with a BONUS Decreased Security Deposit*! (*Certain Conditions Apply)
Location

309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 426 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Unit 442 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 438 sqft

Unit 517 · Avail. now

$1,160

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

See 39+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 804 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,820

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,855

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 543 · Avail. now

$2,580

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Unit 619 · Avail. now

$2,825

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

Unit 701 · Avail. Aug 31

$3,060

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1474 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
green community
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
conference room
hot tub
lobby
media room
pool table
valet service
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities. This historic 11-story building was originally built in 1928 as an annex to the PNC Tower, and has been restored to include stunning apartments and penthouses, as well as street level shops and a rooftop restaurant and bar. In our over 50 distinct floor plans, we offer exceptional features such as European style kitchens, hardwood and ceramic floors, and 10- to 18-foot ceilings, along with a selection of four different finish packages to fit with your individual style. Located in the heart of the Central business district with access to I-71, I-75, I-475 and the Cincinnati Bell Connector Street Car.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-36 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Garage: $190 per vehicle/month.
Storage Details: $35-$55/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati have any available units?
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati has 63 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati have?
Some of City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati currently offering any rent specials?
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati is offering the following rent specials: Waived Application and Administration Fees* with a BONUS Decreased Security Deposit*! (*Certain Conditions Apply)
Is City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati pet-friendly?
Yes, City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati is pet friendly.
Does City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati offer parking?
Yes, City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati offers parking.
Does City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati offers units with in unit laundry.
Does City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati have a pool?
Yes, City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati has a pool.
Does City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati have accessible units?
No, City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati does not have accessible units.
Does City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati has units with dishwashers.

