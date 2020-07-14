City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym green community parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage conference room hot tub lobby media room pool table valet service

Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities. This historic 11-story building was originally built in 1928 as an annex to the PNC Tower, and has been restored to include stunning apartments and penthouses, as well as street level shops and a rooftop restaurant and bar. In our over 50 distinct floor plans, we offer exceptional features such as European style kitchens, hardwood and ceramic floors, and 10- to 18-foot ceilings, along with a selection of four different finish packages to fit with your individual style. Located in the heart of the Central business district with access to I-71, I-75, I-475 and the Cincinnati Bell Connector Street Car.