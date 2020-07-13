All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like Colonial Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
Colonial Ridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:42 PM

Colonial Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct · (513) 449-2464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Pleasant Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH 45212
Pleasant Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2921 · Avail. Oct 1

$735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Unit 2874 · Avail. Sep 1

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Unit 2873 · Avail. Sep 1

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2931 · Avail. Sep 1

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colonial Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
guest parking
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
The quality that's rarely found today.

Experience the difference of living at a prestigious community with attentive and intentional customer service at Colonial Ridge Apartments in Cincinnati, Ohio! Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom homes offer the convenience of a vibrant, downtown city-life with the privacy of a secluded, serene neighborhood. Our residents enoy peaceful mornings on large patios, private home entrances, and a location that is just minutes from I-75 and I-71 for additional ease.

You deserve a home at Colonial Ridge! Love The Place You Live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 holding
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 20 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Guest parking.
Storage Details: Storage units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonial Ridge have any available units?
Colonial Ridge has 6 units available starting at $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Colonial Ridge have?
Some of Colonial Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonial Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonial Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Colonial Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Colonial Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Colonial Ridge offers parking.
Does Colonial Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colonial Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonial Ridge have a pool?
No, Colonial Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Colonial Ridge have accessible units?
No, Colonial Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Colonial Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colonial Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Colonial Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village Apartments
3515 Brookstone Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45209
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Tarpis Woods
3642 Tarpis Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Village of Coldstream
998 Meadowland Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45255
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45249
The Boulevard at Oakley Station
3225 Oakley Station Blvd
Cincinnati, OH 45209
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place
Cincinnati, OH 45219
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45213

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KY
Covington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Central Business DistrictMount WashingtonPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleCollege Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity